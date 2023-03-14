Police asked to beef up pre-Ramadan market monitoring

Bangladesh

Police have been instructed to strengthen market monitoring and ensure their efforts to contain essential commodity prices ahead of Ramadan.

Law enforcers have been urged to ensure strict enforcement of laws to prevent any kind of irregularity related to commodity trades, Atiqul Islam, additional IGP (Crime and Operations), conveyed the instructions to police officers at a virtual meeting held at the police headquarters on Tuesday (14 March).

All metropolitan police commissioners, range DIGs and district superintendents of Bangladesh Police participated in the meeting virtually. Among others, DIG (Operations) Md Haider Ali Khan and concerned officials were present at the police headquarters. 

Atiqul Islam also asked law enforcers to take measures starting now to make the Eid journey smooth for people. 

He directed to remove illegal structures on both sides of the highway and take necessary action against unfit vehicles.

At the meeting, emphasis was laid on taking precautionary measures and increasing police activity to prevent untoward situations. 

District and highway police were instructed to jointly perform their duties to prevent all types of extortion to ensure the transportation of essential goods during Ramadan.

police / Bangladesh police / Ramadan

Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

