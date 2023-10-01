Recent Achievements of China-Bangladesh Belt and Road Cooperation

Padma Bridge, the Dream Bridge of Bangladeshi people, was built by CREC with Bangladesh’s own funds and has been open to traffic since June, 2022. The Padma Bridge Rail Link will also be completed soon.

CREC constructs dream bridge of Bangladeshi people

Padma Bridge, the Dream Bridge of Bangladeshi people, was built by CREC with Bangladesh's own funds and has been open to traffic since June, 2022. The Padma Bridge Rail Link will also be completed soon.

As a trailblazer and pioneer of the Belt and Road Initiative, China Railway Group Limited (CREC) has actively explored the market in Bangladesh since the 1990s and significantly contributed to Bangladesh's economy. CREC is the contractor of the Padma Bridge and its rail link, two most essential infrastructures among the ten critical projects in Bangladesh. As Bangladesh's most significant and longest road-cum-rail bridge with a 4-lane roadway on the upper level and a single-track railway on the lower level, the Padma Bridge connects the east and west railway networks of the country and directly benefits 80 million Bangladeshi people, thereby stimulates Bangladesh's GDP growth by 1.23 per cent and reduces poverty rate by 0.84 per cent on yearly basis.

CCCC helps connect the two sides of Karnaphuli river

When open to traffic in October this year, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel in Chattogram will further improve the transportation connectivity in the port city and beyond.

The construction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel project, funded by Chinese Government Concessional Loan and Chinese Preferential Export Buyer's Credit loan, commenced in December, 2017 by China Communications Construction Co., Ltd (CCCC). It is the first underwater tunnel in Bangladesh, and also the first overseas large-diameter underwater tunnel built by a Chinese company with the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM). The design, procurement and construction general contracting (EPC) model is applied for the project management. The tunnel stretches 9.29 kilometers long, including 3.315 kilometers of the main tunnel. It applies Chinese standard in a two-way and four-lane expressway model, with a design speed of 80 kilometers per hour. When open to traffic, the tunnel will significantly improve the traffic conditions in Chattogram and promote economic development of the country.

POWERCHINA makes water cleaner in Dhaka

The Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant, put into use in March 31, 2022, is capable of treating domestic sewage of five million residents in Dhaka, and creates over one thousand job opportunities for the locals.

The Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant, funded by Chinese Government Concessional Loan, is the first modern large-scale sewage treatment plant in Bangladesh and the largest of its kind in South Asia. When inaugurating the plant, the Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her high expectation on its role in improving local water systems and protecting environment. Power Construction Corporation of China (POWERCHINA), contractor of the plant, provides investment and financing, planning design, engineering construction, equipment manufacturing and operation management for clean and low-carbon energy, water resources, environmental construction and infrastructure. With advantage of whole industrial chains, POWERCHINA has business in more than 130 countries and regions and has delivered industry-leading and high-quality projects over the years, and brings value to clients from all over the world.

SDHS helps alleviate traffic jam in Dhaka

The Dhaka Elevated Expressway would allow passengers to traverse the old commercial district of Dhaka without being bothered by traffic jam.

The Dhaka Elevated Expressway is designed to span a total length of 19.73 kilometers from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Jatrabari, connecting 22 major government departments and commercial areas. The Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the first phase of the project and praised it as a new milestone in Bangladesh's transportation infrastructure that alleviates traffic congestion and brings greater economic development impetus to the capital area. Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co., Ltd. (SDHS) is fully involved in the investment, construction and operation of the project. In the future, SDHS is committed to continue leveraging its expertise in smart transportation and new energy to contribute to the realization of the dream of Sonar Bangla.

CCECC contributes to Bangladesh's connectivity with the world

The Cox's Bazar Railway Station under construction has a surreal look.

The New Dual Gauge Single Railway Line from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar via Ramu is one of the ten fast-track projects in Bangladesh, also a critical route of the Trans-Asian Railway (TAR) network which could link Bangladesh with Kunming, China through Myanmar. It is expected to open to traffic by the end of October this year. China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), an ENR-listed top 250 international contractor for nineteen consecutive years, is a leading partner of the joint venture selected for execution of the project. CCECC has established its local subsidiary CCECC Bangladesh Ltd. and engaged itself in diversified businesses covering dredging and marine works, transportation infrastructure, municipal and sanitation works, power and energy sector, etc.

The first smart classroom equipped with cutting-edge education solution from Huawei was set up this March under a friendship project for talent development at Chandpur Government Technical School and College in Shologhar.

Huawei makes Bangladesh smarter

HCEG makes Rajshahi fresher and greener

The Rajshahi Surface Water Treatment Plant project, funded by Chinese Preferential Export Buyer's Credit loan, spotlighted during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Bangladesh in 2016 as a key endeavor under the BRI, tops the list of essential livelihood projects in Bangladesh. According to the plan, a new water treatment plant comprised of an intake, a conventional treatment plant, treated water transmission mains, a booster pump station and primary & secondary distribution network will be built in Godagari. Under the aegis of Rajshahi Water Supply & Sewerage Authority (WASA) and Hunan Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (HCEG), the project has commenced in July, 2023. When completed, the plant will supply two hundred million liter clean water on daily basis to Rajshahi city and its surrounding areas, thereby effectively solve the domestic and industrial water problems and improve local people's livelihood.

CHEC committed to social responsibilities

As an international top-tier engineering contractor, investment operator, urban developer and ecological manager, China Harbour Engineering Co. Ltd. (CHEC) enjoys complete industrial chain advantages in the fields of ports, buildings, roads, rails, environmental protection, pipe-networks and green power. Since the start of operation in Bangladesh in 1989, CHEC has completed more than twenty projects with an approximate turnover of eight hundred million US dollars. With the inspiration of BRI, CHEC is striving to strike a balance among the clients' demands, the company's profit and the responsibilities to local communities. Looking ahead, CHEC is committed to growing along with the host countries and will further contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

SANY Group equips constructors in Bangladesh

Established in 1989, SANY Group has grown to be the largest construction machinery enterprise in China and the third largest in the world with three listed entities and over sixty thousand employees across the globe. Since entering in Bangladesh market in 2008, SANY started cooperation with Power Vision as local agent in 2014 and established its own subsidiary company in 2019. As one of the most popular Chinese brands in Bangladesh, SANY currently accounts for over thirty percent of the comprehensive market share of main construction machinery products in Bangladesh, ranking first for eight consecutive years. Equipment presented by SANY has significantly contributed to the development of Bangladesh, particularly for various prominent mega projects like the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, the Padma Bridge, the Dhaka Elevated Express and the Dhaka International Airport Terminal III. In response to the call of the Bangladeshi government, SANY plans to engage in the renewable energy sector to develop solar and wind power projects in the near future.

GTHS brings in more trade and investment

Jiangsu Guotai Huasheng Industrial Co. Ltd (GTHS) Bangladesh Office was founded in 2009. With a commitment to compliance, localization, diversity, and global win-win cooperation, GTHS has successfully collaborated with high-class Bangladeshi companies and currently employs a dedicated team of sixty local employees. In 2022, GTHS achieved an impressive trade volume of one hundred and thirty-five million US dollars in Bangladesh. Looking ahead, a substantial investment of over thirty million US dollars is planned for Bangladesh in the upcoming three years, creating over five thousand job opportunities. This plan demonstrates GTHS's unwavering commitment to the sustainable development and continuous growth of Bangladesh and the friendly partnership with the people living on this land.