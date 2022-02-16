PM's phone call reaches Tamanna's confidence to its peak

After talking to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over phone on Monday (14 February), the confidence of Tamanna Akter Noora, who secured GPA-5 in this year's HSC examination writing on one foot, has now reached the peak in fulfilling her dream.

"The phone call of the premier makes me more confident. Now I want to be a BCS cadre after completing my education from Dhaka University," Tamanna told BSS.

She wants to work for welfare of the country as a public officer.

"Both honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana assured me of staying beside me. After getting their phone calls, I was emotional. It was out of my imagination that they (the prime minister and her sister) would call me," she added.

On Tuesday, Tamanna was honoured by a local daily newspaper – Dainik Kalyan – at a function, where a business entity, Ripon Autos, took the responsibility of Tamanna's study.

She said if the prime minister and her sister would not extend their cooperation, it would be quite impossible to continue her study alone.

On Monday, when Tamanna was preparing for her study, suddenly she received a WhatsApp call from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She got surprised hearing the voice on the other side of the phone. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated her, but Tamanna became speechless for a while. At one point she cried. The prime minister told her not to cry.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pledged to remain beside Tamanna to fulfill her dream. She asked Tamanna to submit an application to the Bangabandhu Memorial Trust. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assured Tamanna of providing all-out cooperation through the trust.

In a four-minute conversation with Tamanna, the prime minister forbade her to lose courage more than once, saying "If you (Tamanna) have courage and morale, you will be able to reach unique heights".

Earlier, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's younger sister Sheikh Rehana also called Tamanna's WhatsApp number around 4:30pm from London. When Tamanna received the call, the voice on the other side of the phone said, "I am Sheikh Rehana from London. Am I talking to Tamanna Noora?"

Then Tamanna started crying. Sheikh Rehana asked her to stop crying and congratulated Tamanna for her excellent results.

"I heard about your struggle. You are very brave. You go ahead. We will support you as long as we, the two sisters, are alive. Those who have the courage never give up," Sheikh Rehana said.

Tamanna Akter Noora is the daughter of Raushan Ali and Khadija Parveen of Bankra Alipur village in Jhikargachha upazila of Jashore.

She achieved GPA-5 in every examination – Primary Education Completion Examination (PEC), Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) by writing on one foot. Following her successes, she also secured GPA-5 in this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination.

Earlier, on 24 January last, Tamanna wrote a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, stating her two dreams, including meeting the premier.

Tamanna is very happy to talk to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana over phone.

"At first I got panicked," she said, "My insides were trembling with sweet emotion. It seemed that history has been created in my life. I can't explain the feeling to you. I was so happy that I couldn't help but laugh and cry."

"I wanted to tell my back story directly to the prime minister. It seems she didn't talk much because she was busy. But she told me to study regularly and take care of myself," Tamanna said.

Tamanna's father Raushan Ali said her daughter had written a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 24 January on the advice of Jashore Deputy Commissioner.

The letter, written by Tamanna, was first sent to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) through the Upazila Nirbahi Officer and then through Jashore Deputy Commissioner Tamizul Islam Khan.

"At the same time, various pictures drawn by Tamanna were also given with the letter...Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana have spoken to Tamanna about the infinite mercy of the Most Merciful God. Hopefully, with the blessings of everyone, Tamanna will be able to fulfill her dream," Raushan Ali said.

Tamanna is the eldest of the three children of Raushan Ali and Khadija Parveen. Tamanna's father Raushan Ali is a teacher at Chhota Poudaulia Mahila Dakhil Madrasa (NonMPO) in Jhikargachha upazila and her mother Khadija Parveen is a homemaker.

Tamanna's younger sister Mumtahina Rashmi is a sixth grader and her brother Muhibullah Taj is in grade one.