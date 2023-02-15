PM urges Korean businessmen to invest more in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged Korean businessmen to come up with more investment in Bangladesh.

"There is huge potentiality to boost the economic relations between the two countries," she said while presidential envoy and senior secretary for future strategy in the office of the president of republic of Korea Jang Sung Min called on her at the latter's official residence Ganabhaban.

Prime Minister's Speech writer Md Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the meeting.

Mentioning Korea as one of the top development partners of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina said that Korea has been extending cooperation, especially in textile and infrastructure sectors, of the country since its Independence.

Talking about the celebration of 50 years of the diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Korea, the envoy said that his country is keen to strengthen the bilateral ties with Bangladesh further in the next 50 years.

The relation will grow gradually strength to strength in the days to come, he said. The bilateral diplomatic relations were established 50 years ago as Korea had given recognition to Bangladesh on 12 May 1972.

During the meeting, the Korean presidential envoy shared his personal experiences regarding his visit to Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Wednesday morning.

Jang Sung Min said that he was "fascinated and moved" after the visit as he came to know the struggle and sacrifice of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The presidential envoy invited the prime minister to visit South Korea.

The premier also invited Korean President to visit Bangladesh.

Principal Secretary M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun were present.