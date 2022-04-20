PM to unveil foundation stone of Ghorashal Urea Fertiliser Project Thursday

Bangladesh

UNB
20 April, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 07:02 pm

The prime minister will unveil the foundation stone of Ghorashal Palash Urea Fertiliser Project in Narsingdi district on Thursday.

The unveiling ceremony will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) and the PM will join it from her official residence Ganobhaban through a videoconference.

Besides, she will inaugurate the newly constructed 14-storey head office Bhaban of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) in the city's Tejgaon industrial area from the same function.

She will also open three other development projects in three separate places, including Expansion of Madaripur BSCIC Industrial Estate.

Two other projects are "Establishment of Tools Institute" under Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (Bitac), and Establishment of LED light Assembling Plant under the Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC).

The Tk10,461-crore Ghorashal Urea Fertiliser project got nods of the executive meeting of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) in October, 2018 to set up a new urea factory with an annual production capacity of 9.24 lakh metric tonnes.

Currently, two factories there – Ghorshal Urea Fertiliser factory and Palash Urea Fertiliser Factory – are annually producing 3.15 lakh metric tonnes.
Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) is implementing the project to set up a granular urea factory at Palash, adjacent to the existing two factories, with a daily production capacity of 2,800 metric tonnes.

Of the project cost, Tk1,844.19 crore will come from the government fund while the rest Tk8,616.72 crore from bidders.

BSCIC Bhaban

The 14-storey eco-friendly skyscraper for BSCIC Head Office was constructed at the cost of Tk84 crore in order to ensure a better work environment and bring dynamism in the operation of the corporation.

The 126,900sqft multi-storied building will house the BSCIC head office, regional office and project offices.  Solar system and rainwater harvesting system are there in the modern tower, said a BSCIC press release.

