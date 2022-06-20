PM sends 800-kg mangoes for Tripura chief minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 02:55 pm

PM sends 800-kg mangoes for Tripura chief minister

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 02:55 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent 800 kilograms of mangoes as gifts to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and other dignitaries of the state.

Around 160 cartons of seasonal mangoes in different varieties were dispatched via Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria on Monday.

Last night, a pickup van carrying the load of mangoes reached Agartala land port.

Arif Mohammad, assistant high commissioner in Tripura state, received them at the zero line of the Akhaura-Agartala border this morning.

He said, "The premier gifts mangoes every year as a sign of friendly gesture and close bilateral relationship shared by the two countries."

