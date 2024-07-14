PM to brief media on China visit this afternoon

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a media briefing on her China visit today (14 July).

"The press conference will be held at the prime minister's official residence Gono Bhaban at 4pm on Sunday" said a release issued by her press wing.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to Beijing last Monday (8 July) for an official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang. She returned home on Thursday.

During her stay in Beijing from 8-10 July, the Bangladesh prime minister had a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and a bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People.

Following the delegation-level bilateral meeting in the morning on Wednesday, Bangladesh and China signed and renewed some 21 cooperation documents, mostly MoU, eyeing stronger development and economic cooperation between the two Asian countries.

Bangladesh and China also announced seven outcomes, including the conclusion of a joint feasibility study on the Bangladesh-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA).