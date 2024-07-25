PM mourns death of noted singer Shafin Ahmed

Bangladesh

UNB
25 July, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 06:46 pm

Shafin, a founder of the band Miles, breathed his last at a hospital in the US state of Virginia on Thursday morning (Bangladesh time). He was 63

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (25 July) expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Shafin Ahmed, a popular musician and son of legendary Nazrul Sangeet singer Feroza Begum.

In a condolence message, she prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members. 

Shafin, a founder of the band Miles, breathed his last at a hospital in the US state of Virginia on Thursday morning (Bangladesh time). He was 63.

PM Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh / Shafin Ahmed

