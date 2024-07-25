PM mourns death of noted singer Shafin Ahmed
Shafin, a founder of the band Miles, breathed his last at a hospital in the US state of Virginia on Thursday morning (Bangladesh time). He was 63
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (25 July) expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Shafin Ahmed, a popular musician and son of legendary Nazrul Sangeet singer Feroza Begum.
In a condolence message, she prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.
