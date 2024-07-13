Smart Bangladesh to be built by 2041: Palak

BSS
13 July, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 10:34 pm

Smart Bangladesh to be built by 2041: Palak

BSS
13 July, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 10:34 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government is working relentlessly to transform the country into a "Smart Bangladesh" by 2041, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak has said

The state minister said this after laying the foundation stone of 'Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Center' in Debiganj upazila of the
district today (13 July) as the chief guest.

MEC Engineers and Construction Limited Would implement the construction work on three bigha of land at a cost of about Tk60 crore.

Advocate Nurul Islam Sujon, MP, spoke as the special guest with Deputy Commissioner of the district Md Johurul Islam in the chair.

Palak said about 13,000 digital labs have been set up at schools and colleges in the country in the last 15 years under the present government. In the next two years, more than 10,000 digital labs will be set up at schools and colleges for skilled manpower, he added.

The project has been taken for skilled manpower in information Technology for the SSC and HSC students through Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Center.

The function was addressed, among others, by Hi-tech Park Managing Director GSM Jaforulla, Police Super SM Sirajul Huda, Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Center Project Director Engineer Md Atikul Islam.

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak / PM Hasina / Smart Bangladesh

