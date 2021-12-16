PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on Victory Day

Related News

The premier paid homage by placing wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in city’s Dhanmondi-32 this morning

BSS
16 December, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 10:03 am
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on Victory Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the 51st Victory Day.
 
The premier paid homage by placing wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in city's Dhanmondi-32 this morning.
      
After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of the independence of Bangladesh.

Flanked by senior leaders of her party, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of ruling Awami League, placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu as the party chief.

Younger daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and prime minister's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum.

The nation is celebrating 51st Victory Day, the most precious day of the Bangalee people, today as the country was liberated from the Pakistan occupation forces on the day 50 years back after a nine-month-long bloodstained war.

On December 16 in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of 200,000 women.

