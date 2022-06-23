PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on AL's founding anniversary

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid glowing tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking the 73rd founding anniversary of the ruling Awami League (AL).

She paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 this morning.

After laying the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu.

Later, flanked by senior party leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Awami League, paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing another wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation on behalf of her party.

Photo: PMO

AL's Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu MP, Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury, MP and Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, MP and Information and Broadcasting Minister and AL's Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, among others, were present.

Bangladesh Awami League was formed on this day in 1949, which later transformed into the biggest political party of the country to lead struggles for freedom, the War of Liberation and all democratic movements.