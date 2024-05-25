PM opens construction of Bangabazar market, three other dev projects

Bangladesh

BSS
25 May, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 01:04 pm

Related News

PM opens construction of Bangabazar market, three other dev projects

BSS
25 May, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 01:04 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh inaugurating construction of four development schemes on 25 May. Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh inaugurating construction of four development schemes on 25 May. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (25 May) inaugurated the construction of four development schemes including the 10-storey building Bangabazar Paikari Nagar Market under the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

The other three projects are the eight-lane Bir Muktijoddha Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Sarani from Postogola Bridge to Rayerbazar Sluice Gate, Nazrul Sarobar at Dhanmondi Lake and the modernisation of the Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy Children Park.
 
With the opening of the construction works of the Bangabazar Paikari Nagar Biponi Bitan, the promise of the prime minister to construct a modern market at the site of the burnt Bagabazar Paikari Market by a devastating fire has become a reality.

A massive fire ripped through the capital's Bangabazar Shopping Complex on April 4, 2023, burning down over 2,931 clothes shops and ruining the livelihood of several thousand traders just weeks before Eid.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The market will feature a 10-storey building on 106.28 katha of land, with four blocks, five general stairways, six emergency stairways, and 3,213 shops ranging from 80-110 sq ft each.

Each floor will also include a 250 sq ft food court and separate toilet blocks.

The market will have eight lifts - four for passengers and four for goods - and roads around the market will be 7-10 ft wide for easy access.

Additionally, the building will feature an adequate firefighting system and underground parking for 169 cars and 109 motorcycles.

Some 2,961 shops will be allocated to the fire-affected shop owners from Bangabazar, Gulistan, Mahanagar, and Adarsha Hawkers Market. An additional 244 shops will be available and allocated through an application process as per the rules.

According to the DSCC, the market construction will be completed by December 2026.

LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam, DSCC Mayor Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh, Dhaka-8 constituency lawmaker AFM Bahauddin Nasim, and Local Government Division Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim spoke at the function.

PM Hasia / development project / DSCC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

1d | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

1d | Panorama
AI and nukes

AI and nukes

4h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

IPO Market Needs to be bigger

IPO Market Needs to be bigger

1h | Videos
Why are ocean currents created?

Why are ocean currents created?

3h | Videos
Microsoft will bring AI-rich personal computers without internet connectivity

Microsoft will bring AI-rich personal computers without internet connectivity

3h | Videos
Bangladeshi food restaurants are on the rise in the UAE

Bangladeshi food restaurants are on the rise in the UAE

16h | Videos