PM Hasina exchanges Eid greetings with AL leaders

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Monday (17 June) exchanged greetings with the party leaders on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Sheikh Hasina exchanged greetings with the leaders of Awami League and associate organisations at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and other top leaders greeted the Prime Minister with flowers at about 9:30 am.

After that, leaders of Dhaka South and North Awami League, Dhaka district Awami League, Chhatra League, Jubo League, Swechasebak League, Jubo Mahila League and other affiliated organisations of Awami League exchanged Eid greetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.