PM offers ziarat at Hazrat Shahjalal, Hazrat Shah Paran mazars

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 01:28 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina offered prayers at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shah Paran (RA) in Sylhet.

Sheikh Hasina arrived in at Osmani International Airport around 11:30am this morning to kick off her party's election campaign for the 12th national polls.

She at first went to the mazar of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) in the divisional city and recited the holy Quran and offered Fateha and munajat.

Later, the premier visited the mazar of Hazrat Shah Paran (RA).

Prime Minister's younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, accompanied her in both places.

She will address the election rally organised by the district and metropolitan Awami League at Sylhet Government Alia Madrasa Ground ground in the afternoon.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a public meeting in Sylhet today after a long five years.

Thousands of people standing on both sides of the road greeted the premier on her way to the shrines by chanting slogans and clapping.

Talking to the leaders of Awami League, it was found that preparations have been taken for the attendance of maximum number of people in the election campaign rally in Sylhet.

Directives have been given to Sylhet city corporation, municipality, upazila, union and ward level leaders and workers to be present at the rally.

More than 10 lakh people are expected to gather at the meeting place and surrounding areas.

Sheikh Hasina last visited Sylhet and Sunamganj to see the flood victims on 21 June 2022. At that time she took part in an exchange meeting at Sylhet Circuit House.

However, after 2018, this is the first time the prime minister will address a public meeting in Sylhet.

