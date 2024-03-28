PM mourns death of acting Chief Justice Enayetur Rahim's mother Nazma Rahim

TBS Report
28 March, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 12:20 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Nazma Rahim, wife of Independent Award winner late M Abdur Rahim, one of the members of draft constitution formulation committee and organisers of the Great Liberation War and close associates of the Father of the Nation.

In a message of condolence, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to bereaved family.

Nazma, mother of Enayetur Rahim, a senior judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court who is now performing the duties as the acting Chief Justice (CJ) in the absence of CJ, and whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Iqbalur
Rahim, MP, died of old-age complications at a hospital in the city.

She was 83.

