PM meets President at Bangabhaban

Bangladesh

Prime minister handed over two reports regarding her Brussels and Jeddah visits to the President

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on Saturday, 18 November 2023. Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on Saturday, 18 November 2023. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (18 November) paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban.

"During the meeting, the prime minister discussed various state-level issues, including her recent visit to the Western European country Belgium and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

He said the Premier also handed over two reports regarding her Brussels and Jeddah visits to the President.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to Belgium on 24 October on a three-day (25-27 Oct) official visit to attend the "Global Gateway Forum" at the invitation of the European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen.

Later, she went to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the international conference on "Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment" in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia, in coordination with the general secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), hosted the conference on 6-8 November.

The premier also performed Umrah and Ziarat of the Rawja Mubarak of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in Medina on the sidelines of the summit.

President Shahabuddin thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her recent successful foreign visits.

The Bangabhaban spokesperson said the President and the Prime Minister exchanged pleasantries and inquired about each other's health during the meeting.

The Prime Minister wished President's early recovery as he recently underwent cardiac bypass surgery in a Singapore hospital.

Earlier, on her arrival at Bangabhaban at about 11:15am, President Shahabuddin and his spouse Dr Rebecca Sultana welcomed the Prime Minister with a bouquet.

The Prime Minister also presented a bouquet of flowers to the Head of the State and his spouse.

Secretaries concerned with the President and Prime Minister's Office (PMO) were present there.

