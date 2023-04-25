PM inaugurates VVIP lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

TBS Report
25 April, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 12:05 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated a VVIP lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The prime minister inaugurated the lounge while leaving for a 15-day official tour to Japan, the US and the UK on Tuesday (25 April).

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

At this time, cabinet members, diplomats of various countries, chiefs of three forces and senior officials bade farewell to the prime minister.

The prime minister is scheduled to reach Dhaka from London on 9 May.

