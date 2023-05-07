PM Hasina takes country to a unique height in world: Bangladesh envoy

Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran has said following the Father of the Nation's pragmatic and time-befitting policies and guidelines, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken Bangladesh to a unique height in the world by transforming the country into a role model of development.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC celebrated the Bangla Nabo Barsho (Bangla New Year-1430) on Saturday (6 May) with much enthusiasm and fanfare. It also organized an "Open House" program as part of the 'Passport DC's Embassy Tour 2023'.

To celebrate the Bangla Nabo Barsho, a "Mongal Shobhajatra" (a rally of well-being) was brought out from Bangabandhu Auditorium of the Embassy. The traditional procession ended on the Chancery premises after parading the nearby streets of the US capital.

Paying deep respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Ambassador Imran said the spirit of the day reflects the philosophy, belief and aspirations of the great leader who dreamt of building a hunger-and-poverty-free developed and prosperous Sonar Bangla (Golden Bangladesh) as well as secular and inclusive society.

Led by Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran, Embassy officials and employees and their family members and invited guests took part in the rally carrying indigenous musical instruments, drums, masks and various traditional items.

Ambassador Imran delivered the welcome address at the function, while Afreen Akhter, Deputy Assistant Secretary, the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) at the US State Department was present as the guest of honor. Officials of the US Government and State Department also joined the joyful event.

The key attraction of the program was a spectacular cultural show which presented Bangladesh's rich culture and heritage.

The cultural event started with rendering of Biswa Kabi Rabindranath Tagore's famous song - Esho, He Boishakh, Esho Esho (Come, O Boishakh, Come, Come) - by officials of the Embassy and their spouses.

Later, artistes of "Ektara", a Bangladeshi folk cultural organization based in greater Washington Metro Area, and "Aparajeyo Bangla" another Bangladeshi cultural group, enthralled the audience by singing folk and patriotic songs.

The show ended with excellent performance of songs and dance by children of the officials of the Embassy.

Ambassador Muhammad Imran extended heartfelt greetings to the countrymen, expatriate Bangladeshis and the US people on the occasion. He highlighted illustrious history of Bangla New Year celebration, saying "Pohela Boishakh" is an integral part of Bengali culture and tradition, and the most universal festival of the nation.

The Ambassador also mentioned that "Mongal Shobhajatra" has been declared as an intangible heritage of humanity by the UNESCO in 2016. He called upon expatriate Bangladeshis to project the nation's rich history, culture and heritage before the new generations.

Nearly 10,000 enthusiastic foreigners and local residents visited Bangladesh Embassy to enjoy the daylong program. Traditional Bangladeshi foods were displayed and served for the guests.

A number of stalls showcasing Bangladesh's traditional handicrafts, including Jamdani and Tangail sarees, were set up at Bangabandhu Auditorium.

The visitors with great interest also collected posters, leaflets and books which portrayed the history of Bangladesh's independence, the great Language Movement and development as well as rich culture, heritage and tourist spots.

First Secretary (Passport and Visa Wing) Muhammad Abdul Hye Milton conducted program, while Counsellor (Political-III) Shamima Yeasmin Smrite was in its overall coordination.