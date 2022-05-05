Bangladesh envoy defrauded of Rs8 lakh in name of Shreya Ghoshal

A group of fraudsters defrauded the Bangladesh deputy high commissioner in Kolkata of Rs8 lakh by promising a musical soiree of Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal in Dhaka.

The same group had also duped artist Chirantan Bandopadhyay of Rs20 lakh, who then moved the Calcutta High Court as the police failed to make any headway, reports The New Indian Express.

The plot to dupe the two parties unfolded in January, a police officer said.

''The suspects created a fictitious organisation using the name of a genuine company. They defrauded the deputy high commission's office of Rs8 lakh as advance. The money was sent to the account of one Krishna Sharma, the director of the fictitious company. The deputy high commission received acknowledgement message from a fake e-mail ID and WhatsApp number of Shreya Ghoshal,'' said the officer.

In the message it was said that the singer would reach Bangladesh a day before the scheduled event and would require two rooms in a five-star hotel.

''The deputy high commissioner's office tried to contact the fictitious organisation before the event to get final confirmation but their e-mails and messages went unanswered," police said.