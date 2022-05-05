Bangladesh envoy defrauded of Rs8 lakh in name of Shreya Ghoshal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 May, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 10:38 am

Related News

Bangladesh envoy defrauded of Rs8 lakh in name of Shreya Ghoshal

TBS Report
05 May, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 10:38 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A group of fraudsters defrauded the Bangladesh deputy high commissioner in Kolkata of Rs8 lakh by promising a musical soiree of Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal in Dhaka.

The same group had also duped artist Chirantan Bandopadhyay of Rs20 lakh, who then moved the Calcutta High Court as the police failed to make any headway, reports The New Indian Express.

The plot to dupe the two parties unfolded in January, a police officer said.

''The suspects created a fictitious organisation using the name of a genuine company. They defrauded the deputy high commission's office of Rs8 lakh as advance. The money was sent to the account of one Krishna Sharma, the director of the fictitious company. The deputy high commission received acknowledgement message from a fake e-mail ID and WhatsApp number of Shreya Ghoshal,'' said the officer.

In the message it was said that the singer would reach Bangladesh a day before the scheduled event and would require two rooms in a five-star hotel.

''The deputy high commissioner's office tried to contact the fictitious organisation before the event to get final confirmation but their e-mails and messages went unanswered," police said.

Top News

Fraud / Bangladesh envoy / Shreya Ghoshal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

1d | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

4d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

4d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

4d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

3h | Videos
Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

16h | Videos
Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

16h | Videos
Unilever's strategies for success in a competitive market

Unilever's strategies for success in a competitive market

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval