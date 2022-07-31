Sufiur Rahman appointed Bangladesh envoy to Switzerland

Bangladesh

UNB
31 July, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 08:42 pm

Related News

Sufiur Rahman appointed Bangladesh envoy to Switzerland

UNB
31 July, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 08:42 pm
Sufiur Rahman appointed Bangladesh envoy to Switzerland

The government has appointed Mohammad Sufiur Rahman, currently serving as the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Australia, as the next Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Offices in Geneva and Ambassador of Bangladesh to Switzerland.  
 
Sufiur Rahmanis is a career foreign service officer belonging to 9th batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre. 
 
In his diplomatic career, Rahman has served extensively in various capacities both at the Headquarters as well as in Bangladesh Missions abroad such as New Delhi, Geneva and Islamabad, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday. 
 
He also served as director at SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu. 
 
Before Australia, Sufiur Rahman served as Bangladesh High Commissioner to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Ambassador to Myanmar. 
 
He has in his bag the experience of representing Bangladesh in numerous bilateral and multilateral meetings. 
 
Sufiur Rahman did his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). 
 
He also completed MBA from Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka. 

Switzerland / Bangladesh envoy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

10h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

11h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

13h | Panorama
Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

47m | Videos
Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

47m | Videos
Traditional hill cuisine in Dhaka

Traditional hill cuisine in Dhaka

1h | Videos
How to start freelancing?

How to start freelancing?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania