Sufiur Rahman appointed Bangladesh envoy to Switzerland

The government has appointed Mohammad Sufiur Rahman, currently serving as the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Australia, as the next Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Offices in Geneva and Ambassador of Bangladesh to Switzerland.



Sufiur Rahmanis is a career foreign service officer belonging to 9th batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre.



In his diplomatic career, Rahman has served extensively in various capacities both at the Headquarters as well as in Bangladesh Missions abroad such as New Delhi, Geneva and Islamabad, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.



He also served as director at SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu.



Before Australia, Sufiur Rahman served as Bangladesh High Commissioner to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Ambassador to Myanmar.



He has in his bag the experience of representing Bangladesh in numerous bilateral and multilateral meetings.



Sufiur Rahman did his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).



He also completed MBA from Institute of Business Administration, University of Dhaka.