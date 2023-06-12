PM Hasina sends mangoes for Mamata

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday sent 1,200 kgs of mangoes as a gift for India's West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The mangoes were sent through Jashore's Benapole land port.

The shipment arrived at the Benapole-Petrapole check post around 12:00pm, said Tanvir Ahmed, Benapole customs house deputy commissioner.

Kawsar Sarowar, administrative officer (accounts) of the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata, received the consignment.

Last year, PM Hasina sent two trucks of Haribhanga mangoes to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee.