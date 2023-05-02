PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

Bangladesh

UNB
02 May, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 10:03 am

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presents a picture of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge to World Bank President David Malpass. The World Bank cancelled its $1.2 billion credit for the Padma Bridge project in 2012 citing corruption conspiracy involving Bangladeshi officials, executives of a Canadian firm and some individuals. Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presents a picture of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge to World Bank President David Malpass. The World Bank cancelled its $1.2 billion credit for the Padma Bridge project in 2012 citing corruption conspiracy involving Bangladeshi officials, executives of a Canadian firm and some individuals. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has presented a painting of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge to the World Bank President David Malpass.

She handed over the painting after her informal interaction with the bank's Board of Executive Directors at the Shihata Conference Room at World Bank Headquarters on Monday.

The programme was arranged to celebrate the 50 years of partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank.

The prime minister and the World Bank president also inaugurated a photo exhibition on the occasion.

The World Bank had cancelled its $1.2 billion credit for the Padma Bridge project in 2012  citing corruption conspiracy involving Bangladeshi officials, executives of a Canadian firm and some individuals.

But the WB could not place any proof in favour of their claim while a Canadian court in 2017 found no evidence of Padma Bridge bribery conspiracy.

 PM Hasina has repeatedly denied the allegation as false and went ahead with self-financing the iconic bridge and opening it on June 25 last year.

