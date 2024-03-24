PM Hasina opens military hardware display 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday inaugurated the combined military hardware exhibition on the eve of the Independence Day.

She opened the display at the National Parade Square in the city by cutting a ribbon and releasing balloons.

The exhibition with hardware of Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force will be open for visitors from 10am to 4pm from 26 March to 30 March.

A team of Bangladesh Army took part in para-jumping from helicopters.

The prime minister witnessed an attractive fly past of war planes of the Air Force.

The premier went round different stalls set up to highlight contributions and heroic role of the Armed Forces in the Liberation War, projecting development and modernisation of the forces by the present government in the last 15 years.

The role of the Armed Forces in building the country and the nation as well as their contributions at the United Nations peacekeeping missions were also highlighted at the stalls set up by members of the three services.

On her arrival at the venue, the prime minister was received by Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan and Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shameem.

Cabinet members, PM's advisers, parliament members, secretaries, senior civil and military officials were present on the occasion.