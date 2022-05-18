PM Hasina: Focus on nature, environment in development of Cox's Bazar

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned to integrate the development of Cox's Bazar beach with nature.

"We will take development programmes for the beach not only with bricks and wood, but also integrating it with nature. We have to keep trees and shadows there," she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating the newly constructed multi-storied building of Cox's Bazar Development Authority in the seafront resort town.

The programme was held at the Bir Muktijoddha Field in Cox's Bazar while she joined virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

She also asked the people of Cox's Bazar to create densely planted tamarisk tree forest alongside the beach to protect it from cyclones and tidal waves.

"If this can be done in a planned way, it won't be tough to create the forest throughout the 124 kilometre-long beach," she said.

"We have to protect our environment," she put emphasis on protecting people from natural calamities through preserving nature.

"We have to do that keeping in mind the bitter memory of the 1991 cyclone," said the premier.

State Minister for Housing and Public Works Ministry Sharif Ahmed and Cox's Bazar Development Authority Chairman Forkan Ahmed also spoke at the programme.

A documentary on the development of Cox's Bazar was also screened at the programme.

The PM said that she has directed the authorities concerned to make a master plan for Cox's Bazar for a planned development.

She called for expanding the huge maritime boundary as an area for tourism to attract domestic and international tourists.

"As Cox's Bazar is under the international air route, the works are going on to upgrade Cox's Bazar Airport as an International airport," she said.

She mentioned that after completing the airport the east bound planes from the west would refuel their aircraft from Cox's Bazar.

In this regard, she said that the place of refuelling was earlier in Hong Kong, then Thailand, Singapore and now in Dubai.

"But actually Cox's Bazar will be the place of refuelling for the international air traffic," she said.

Hasina said that apart from the internal cricket stadium, there will be football stadium too. Other sports infrastructures will be constructed there to hold international tournaments.

"The marine drive from Teknaf to Cox's Bazar will be expanded up to Chattogram," she said regarding the government's plan.

She mentioned that the government is setting up an economic zone in Teknaf and upgrading the beach there to international standards.

"We are constructing rail lines from Chattogram for smooth travel of people to the tourism city and the works will be completed soon," she said.

She also mentioned about the full-swing construction of Chattogram to Cox's Bazar highway to ease people's movement.

She put emphasis on linking Cox's Bazar through airways with other cities of the country.

She announced to build the best international convention centre in the tourism city. "I want to do that in Cox's Bazar, not in the capital city. It will attract the tourists and will be best to hold seminars and other events," she added.