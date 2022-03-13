PM Hasina back home from fruitful UAE visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home past midnight Saturday after her five-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her entourage, which departed from Abu Dhabi International Airport at 5:55pm (local time) and landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 12:10am.

Sheikh Hasina went to the UAE on 7 March at the invitation of UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai.

During this visit, she had a bilateral meeting with the UAE prime minister. Four MoUs were signed between Bangladesh and the Middle Eastern country to boost bilateral cooperation.

Besides, another MoU was signed between the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Dubai International Chamber to establish a joint business council between the two countries.

The premier also visited Expo 2020 Dubai at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) and joined a high-level panel discussion titled "Redefining the Future of Women" arranged on the occasion of International Women's Day there.

She visited Bangladesh Pavilion and UAE Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The prime minister attended a civic reception hosted in her honour on the occasion of her visit to the UAE.

She also laid the foundation stone of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Building of Bangladesh English Private School and College at Ras Al Khaima.

Sheikh Hasina joined a business forum jointly arranged by business communities of UAE and Bangladesh at the DP World Pavillion of the Expo 2020 Dubai.

