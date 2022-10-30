PM Hasina adds 2 maritime patrol aircraft to Navy fleet

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has added two new maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) to the Bangladesh Navy fleet.

The premier formally added the aircraft through videoconferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday (30 October) and unveiled the name plaques of the aircraft.

The prime minister added two MPA to the naval fleet for the first time in 2013.

The new aircraft are equipped with surveillance radar, electro-optic infrared camera, tactical data link, and search and rescue detection finder for conducting deep sea surveillance.

In her speech as the chief guest, Sheikh Hasina said that after taking charge of the current government, in the light of Forces Goal 2030, various infrastructural developments, the addition of warships to the fleet, increasing operational capacity of existing ships and formation of an operational aviation wing have been taken up to develop the Bangladesh Navy as a contemporary three-dimensional force.

She also said that there is no alternative to a strong Navy to protect the sovereignty of Bangladesh's vast maritime area and build a strong blue economy.

With the addition of these new MPAs, the capability of the naval fleet will be increased to a great extent and it will facilitate the patrolling on Bangladesh's vast maritime borders in a short period of time, said the prime minister.

All four MPAs are able to play a significant role in protecting the sovereignty of Bangladesh's independent waters as well as preventing illegal intruders.

PSOs of naval headquarters, regional commanders of other naval regions including Chattogram, distinguished personnelss including freedom fighter naval commandos, and senior military and civilian officials were present on the occasion.