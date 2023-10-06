PM greets all involved in construction of HSIA 3rd terminal

The third terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport brings is all set to serve air passengers. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted all concerned involved in the construction of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) for their contribution and tireless work.

"I am very happy to know that the soft opening of 3rd Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with state-of-the-art facilities is going to take place," the Premier said in a message issued on the occasion of tomorrow's soft opening of the much-awaited third terminal of HSIA.

She extended her sincere greetings and congratulations to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of the inauguration of the 3rd terminal, said an official release.

The dream of the greatest Bangalee of all time and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was to take the Bangalee nation towards the path of progress and prosperity in line with the communication system of the developed world, the Premier added.

In order to materialise that dream, the current Awami League (AL)-government is implementing extensive development programmes to build air transport infrastructure suitable for the 21st century, she said.

"Our government's main objective is to provide advanced and modern facilities for the passengers traveling through the airport," she added.

Apart from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, various works, including increasing the strength and length of the runway and construction as well as expansion of modern terminal building, are progressing at a fast pace, aiming to improve the capacity of various airports in the country, she continued.

Work is underway to upgrade Cox's Bazar Airport to an international airport, she said, adding that timely-initiatives have been taken to convert Syedpur Airport into a regional airport.

Various schemes have been undertaken to develop Bangladesh as an aviation hub in this region, she said, adding: "Above all, we are working to develop modern, safe and international standard air transport infrastructure."

The new terminal building, built on an area of 2,30,000 square meters with loan assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has been beautified as an advanced airport maintaining world standards and equipped with all modern facilities for passenger services, she said.

Currently, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport has an annual passenger capacity of 80 lakh, she said.

If the third terminal is fully operational, 1.20 crore more passengers will come under the passenger service every year, she added.

As a result, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the number of international routes will be increased and new destinations will be connected to Bangladesh's air routes.

By doing this, the image of the country will be brightened before the entire world, which will play a groundbreaking role in meeting the future air traffic needs and socio-economic development of the country, she mentioned.

It was possible to unfold a new chapter of development due to the trust and support of the patriotic people of the country, she said.

It is a real reflection of the current government's concerted efforts to modernize the country's air transport sector and ensure international standards in passenger services, she said.

"With the collective efforts of all, we will be able to build a hunger-poverty-free and prosperous-prosperous 'Sonar Bangladesh' cum knowledge-based 'Smart Bangladesh' as dreamt by the Father of the Nation, Insha Allah," the Premier hoped.