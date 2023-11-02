PM to donate Tk10 crore to Journalist Welfare Trust

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today announced to give a grant of another Tk10 crore to the Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust (BJWT).

The premier made the announcement at the Representative Conference-2023 of BFUJ-Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists at the National Press Club in the city on Thursday (2 November).

The trust was constituted by the Awami League government to provide financial support to media people during their needs.

"As I've established it [BJWT] and come here this time again, I will give a grant of another Tk10 crore to the BJWT," she said.

Mentioning that many affluent people were supposed to give money to the BJWT, but only a few of them did so, she said, "I know who have given."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina initiated the trust fund in 2014 by giving seed money of Tk5 crore. Later, she gave more grants at different times.

During her speech at BFUJ representative conference, she also said that the Awami League government has prioritised the welfare of journalists.

From the fiscal year 2015-2016 to June 2023, Sheikh Hasina said, a total of Tk29.81 core has been distributed as welfare grant to 3,433 journalists and journalist families.