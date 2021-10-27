PM chairs Bangabandhu Memorial Trust meeting

Bangladesh

BSS
27 October, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 03:21 pm

Related News

PM chairs Bangabandhu Memorial Trust meeting

The meeting was held at the prime minister's official Ganabhaban residence in the capital as other members of the trust were present

BSS
27 October, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 03:21 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

A regular meeting of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust was held today with its Chairperson and Bangabandhu's elder daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The meeting was held at the prime minister's official Ganabhaban residence in the capital as other members of the trust were present.

The meeting reviewed the social welfare activities of the trust and decided to carry forward its different projects in the fastest way.

It also discussed the maintenance of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum.

Top News

PM / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

1d | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

1d | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

1d | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF