PM chairs Bangabandhu Memorial Trust meeting

A regular meeting of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust was held today with its Chairperson and Bangabandhu's elder daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The meeting was held at the prime minister's official Ganabhaban residence in the capital as other members of the trust were present.

The meeting reviewed the social welfare activities of the trust and decided to carry forward its different projects in the fastest way.

It also discussed the maintenance of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum.