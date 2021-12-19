PM asks BGB to discharge duties with patriotism, honesty

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel to discharge duties with patriotism, honesty and discipline.

"My expectation to you (BGB personnel) is that you will discharge your responsibilities with patriotism, honesty and discipline," she said.

The premier made this call while addressing the BGB Day-2021 ceremony at the paramilitary forces headquarters here as the chief guest, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

She also urged the border security force to keep in mind that discipline and chain of command is the key to a disciplined force.

"Never be undisciplined...comply with the chain of command," she said, mentioning that the duty of the disciplined force is to follow the orders of the authorities.

Apart from performing duties along the borders, Sheikh Hasina said one of BGB's responsibilities is to assist the administration in maintaining the domestic law and order situation.

In this connection, she said BGB's role in maintaining law and order and nation-building at different times and parliamentary elections, city corporation elections and local government polls have been appreciated by all.

She expressed her hope that BGB as the modern border guard force will move forward towards its desired goal envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"BGB will continue its progress as 'ever-vigilant sentinels of the border' being a symbol of confidence of the people of Bangladesh," she expected.

On behalf of the prime minister, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan handed over the Padak (Award) to BGB personnel for their outstanding performance.

Sheikh Hasina also inaugurated the newly constructed Border Conference Centre on the occasion.