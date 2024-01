PM allots charges to her advisers

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has allotted charges to her advisers.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification today to this end.

Dr Mashiur Rahman got the charge of economic affairs adviser, Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury was assigned as power energy and mineral resources adviser, Dr Gowher Rizvi was made international affairs adviser, Salman Fazlur Rahman was made private industry and investment affairs adviser, Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury was appointed as education and cultural affairs adviser and Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique as security adviser.