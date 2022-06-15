Plant at least three trees each during monsoon, PM Hasina urges citizens

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday called upon the people to join a nationwide campaign of tree plantation during this monsoon to make the country greener.

She urged everyone, including members of her Awami League and its associate bodies, to each plant at least three saplings of fruit, wood and herbal during the rainy season.

The prime minister made the call while inaugurating the tree plantation campaign of the Bangladesh Krishok League at a function at her official residence Ganobhaban.

Sheikh Hasina said that the Awami League took steps to undertake a nationwide tree-planting programme from 1985 after her return from exile following the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 15 August, 1975.

As part of this, she said that the Awami League and all its associated organizations, including the Krishak League, have been planting trees on a large scale across the country for three months every year since 1985.

In this context, she urged everyone to plant at least one tree and said that people of all classes and professions of the country should come forward for tree plantations to protect the environment.

Hasina said that even those who live in the cities can plant trees on their balconies.

She recalled that Bangabandhu had planted many trees in his own hands besides leading his government and his party leaders and workers to launch a nationwide tree plantation.

She said that the first tree plantation programme was carried out under the direction of Bangabandhu to develop a forest of tamarisk trees along the coast of Cox's Bazar.

The premier said her party Awami League always thinks about the people of the country while building Bangladesh as a developed nation.

To this end, the government is implementing various development programmes taking into account the environment, she said.

The premier mentioned that Bangladesh is the only country in the world which has funded the Climate Trust with its own resources and is working to minimise the impact of climate change.

She said that her government has taken appropriate measures to protect the Sundarbans and because of that, the United Nations recognized the mangrove forest as a world heritage site in 1998.

Later, the prime minister inaugurated the tree planting programme by planting Chatim (alstonia scholaris), Sofeda (sapodilla) and Horitoki (chebulic myrobalan) saplings.

Krishak League President Samir Chanda, its general secretary Advocate Umme Kulsum Smriti and other leaders were present on the occasion.

Later, the prime minister inaugurated the sixth population and housing census 2022.