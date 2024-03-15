Pirates attack lighter vessel in Kutubdia Channel, loot goods worth Tk10 lakh

Representational image. Photo: TBS
Representational image. Photo: TBS

Amidst nationwide concern over the hijacking of a Bangladeshi ship with 23 sailors by Somali pirates, another lighter vessel was looted by pirates in the Kutubdia Channel of Cox's Bazar.

According to reports, the pirates seized goods valued at Tk10 lakh from MV Akiz Logistics-23, a lighter vessel carrying cement clinker, during the attack.

Though the incident took place a week ago, it came to light yesterday (15 March) evening.

Akiz Shipping Line Limited's senior officer (operations) Ariful Islam filed a case with the Kutubdia police station on behalf of the company against 25 to 30 unidentified individuals on Tuesday (12 March).

According to the complaint, the MV Akiz Logistics-23 had anchored approximately 4 kilometers west of the Qutubdia lighthouse after loading cement clinker from Chattogram.

Around 1:30 am on 7 March, a group of 25 to 30 masked pirates boarded the vessel from a large fishing trawler.

Upon boarding, the pirates took control of the ship, holding its crew, including the master, hostage at gunpoint. The pirates physically tortured the crew while ransacking the vessel, looting goods estimated to be worth around Tk10 lakh.

Among the stolen items were smartphones, cash, batteries, engine-radar-echo sound monitors, GPS devices, and solar panels.

Despite their attempts to conceal their identities with masks, the pirates conversed in the regional dialects of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.

Golam Kabir, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Kutubdia police station, confirmed the piracy incident stating that while there is a specialised department tasked with combating maritime crimes, authorities are actively investigating the involvement of local pirates from Qutubdia.

Previously, another ship named MV Abdullah was hijacked along with its 23 crew members by Somali pirates on Monday (11 March). Contact could not be established with the crew or the pirates since Tuesday (12 March).

 

 

