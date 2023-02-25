Pilkhana carnage: 14th martyrdom anniversary of army officers observed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 February, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 06:02 pm

The 14th martyrdom anniversary of the Bangladesh Army officers who were killed in a barbaric massacre at the Pilkhana BDR (now BGB) headquarters in the capital on 25-26 February 2009, was observed with due solemnity on Saturday. 

On behalf of the President and the Prime Minister, the military secretary to the President Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, and the Prime Minister's military secretary Major General Kabir Ahmad placed wreaths at the Banani military graveyard respectively in the morning, said an ISPR press release. 

Besides, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, chiefs of the three forces -Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Acting Chief of Naval Staff and Assistant  Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haque and Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, Senior Secretary of Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs Md Aminul Islam Khan, Director General (DG) of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan and close relatives of the martyrs also placed wreaths at graves of the victims.  

After paying tribute to the martyrs at the graveyard, a one-minute silence was observed while members of the armed forces saluted the martyred soldiers to show respect.  Later, prayers and doa mahfil were offered seeking the salvation of the departed souls of the martyrs. 

Marking the day, milad mahfil and special prayers also took place in the central mosque of all cantonments, attended by all levels of army personnel and their family members. 

