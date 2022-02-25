Nation pays tribute to Pilkhana martyrs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 05:13 pm

Related News

Nation pays tribute to Pilkhana martyrs

TBS Report
25 February, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 05:13 pm
Nation pays tribute to Pilkhana martyrs

The nation observed the 13th martyrdom anniversary of the army officers killed in the 2009 Pilkhana massacre with due respect.

On the occassion, Major General S M Salahuddin Islam, Military Secretary to the President, and Major General Nakib Ahmed, Military Secretary to the Prime Minister, placed floral wreaths at the tombs of the martyred Army officers at the Military Graveyard in the capital's Banani area on behalf of the President and the Prime Minister, respectively, reads a government release.

Later, they observed one minute silence paying tribute to the slain officials and the military personnel exhibited salute. They also held a prayer seeking salvation to the departed souls. 

Besides, special prayer and milad mahfil were held at the central mosques of all military cantonments in presence of all Army officials.

A total of 74 people, including 57 Army officers, were killed in the massacre beginning on this day in 2009.

Top News

2009 Pilkhana Carnage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

6h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

6h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prova reviews top 6 Teharis of Dhaka | Best Tehari in Dhaka

Prova reviews top 6 Teharis of Dhaka | Best Tehari in Dhaka

54m | Videos
Bangladesh exports jersey for Qatar World Cup

Bangladesh exports jersey for Qatar World Cup

54m | Videos
Reckless sailing increasing boat accidents in Munshiganj

Reckless sailing increasing boat accidents in Munshiganj

59m | Videos
Shahjahan seba book shop has rare collection

Shahjahan seba book shop has rare collection

59m | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused