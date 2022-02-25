Nation pays tribute to Pilkhana martyrs

The nation observed the 13th martyrdom anniversary of the army officers killed in the 2009 Pilkhana massacre with due respect.

On the occassion, Major General S M Salahuddin Islam, Military Secretary to the President, and Major General Nakib Ahmed, Military Secretary to the Prime Minister, placed floral wreaths at the tombs of the martyred Army officers at the Military Graveyard in the capital's Banani area on behalf of the President and the Prime Minister, respectively, reads a government release.

Later, they observed one minute silence paying tribute to the slain officials and the military personnel exhibited salute. They also held a prayer seeking salvation to the departed souls.

Besides, special prayer and milad mahfil were held at the central mosques of all military cantonments in presence of all Army officials.

A total of 74 people, including 57 Army officers, were killed in the massacre beginning on this day in 2009.