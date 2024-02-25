Hope to see final judgment of Pilkhana carnage case soon: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, chiefs of the three forces, and others pay tribute to the martyrs of the Pilkhana carnage at the military cemetery in Banani, Dhaka on 25 February 2024. Photo: TBS

On the 15th anniversary of the Pilkhana carnage, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said the outcome of the case hinges on the judicial process and hoped the final judgment will be out "very soon".

"Completing the investigation was a major task. These have been concluded. You have seen already that the preliminary judgment has been made. We hope that the final judgment will be reached shortly," he said while responding to journalists after laying wreaths at the graves of the Pilkhana martyrs in Dhaka's Banani this morning (25 February).

"It now entirely depends on our judicial process," he added.

When asked if the ageing relatives of the deceased would be able to see the justice served, the home minister said, "I also want it to be quick. But only the judges know when it will be concluded. Whatever decision the court makes is the final decision.

"Our court is independent. We expect the court to deliver a fair verdict," he added.

"There has been no negligence here. This was a carnage. The trial process was lengthy due to so many investigations," said Kamal.

What happened that day

On 25 February 2009, several hundred of the erstwhile Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) men rose up in an armed revolt at the Darbar Hall of the force's Pilkhana headquarters during the three-day "BDR Week".

One of them aimed a gun at the chest of the then Director General Shakil Ahmed, marking the beginning of one of the most brutal incidents in Bangladesh's history.

As they fired, army officers began to fall one by one. The rebellion ended 36 hours later, with the surrender of firearms, ammunition, and grenades through a negotiation between the then government and the BDR rebels.

Later, a mass grave was discovered within Pilkhana, from which the bodies of army officers were recovered.

During this 36-hour massacre, 57 army officers, one soldier, two wives of army officers, nine BGB members, and five civilians were killed.

Cases yet to reach a final resolution

The High Court sentenced 139 people to death, 185 to life imprisonment, and 200 to various terms of imprisonment in two cases filed over the Pilkhana carnage.

However, the cases have not reached a final resolution, even after 15 years.

Among them, the murder case is awaiting hearing in the appellate division, while the other case, under the Explosive Substances Act, has not yet completed the evidence collection phase in the lower (judicial) court.

When the appellate hearing for the murder case will begin is uncertain, with no one able to provide a definite answer.