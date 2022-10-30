Photographing the birth of a nation and its architect

Bangladesh

UNB
30 October, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 08:19 pm

Related News

Photographing the birth of a nation and its architect

UNB
30 October, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 08:19 pm
Photographing the birth of a nation and its architect

Renowned French photographer Anne de Henning, who documented Bangladesh during its birth and infancy, said she found Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to be "very charismatic".

Talking about her photo of Bangabandhu's speech at the first council of Awami League in independent Bangladesh, she said it was a strong testimony to the victory of freedom over oppression.

An exhibition titled 'Witnessing History in the Making: Photographs by Anne de Henning' is being held at Guimet Museum of Asian Art in Paris. The exhibition has been produced by Samdani Art Foundation and Centre for Research and Information (CRI).

Radwan Mujib Siddiq, grandson of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and trustee of CRI made a visit to the exhibition.

He said, "There was a leader from the subcontinent who led his country to independence based on very progressive ideals. He wanted a country that was secular and equal for all. And the whole of Bangladesh got behind him, fought a war against all odds and Bangladesh emerged independent."

Radwan said Bangabandhu had a connection with the people and he could represent them the way that politicians are supposed to.

Anne de Henning’s rare photos of Bangladesh’s birth, Bangabandhu to have Paris exhibition

Henning said she was shocked to learn that three years after she photographed Bangabandhu, he was assassinated with most of his family members.

The exhibition is being held from 19 October, 2022 to 23 January, 2023 in partnership with Asia Now Paris Art Fair and Guimet Museum of Asian Art, according to a press release.

"The whole art world is in Paris right now and we're so honoured that this exhibition has been invited by the Guimet Museum," said Nadia Samdani MBE, President and Co-founder of Samdani Art Foundation

Reminiscing the days of Bangladesh's Liberation War, Anne De Henning said, "You just had to walk through the streets and you would see the people gearing up, poorly equipped, but they expressed such a will and determination of achieving freedom for their country that it was extremely moving."

Henning said the images at the exhibition should inspire the feeling that courage and determination can get you a long way.

The first iteration of the exhibition was held in Dhaka from 10 December, 2021 to 31 March, 2022 to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh's independence.

Henning's photographs from 1972 feature Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She captured Bangabandhu giving a speech at the first Council Meeting of Awami League after the independence of Bangladesh. "I came specifically from Calcutta to photograph the event," she said. Although at the time she favoured shooting in black and white, she chose to capture this event in colour because of the vibrant blue, white and red stripes of the shamiyana – ceremonial tent – that housed the event. 

Photographer Anne de Henning / Radwan Mujib Siddiq

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

13h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sonia Musa Dhaka launches Fall'22 collection

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

‘Facilitating digital inclusiveness is one of OPPO’s top priorities’

1d | Panorama
The Cuban Missile Crisis vs. the Ukrainian War: Is a nuclear war in the offing?

The Cuban Missile Crisis vs. the Ukrainian War: Is a nuclear war in the offing?

2h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

6m | Videos
Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

2h | Videos
Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

3h | Videos
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Representational Image
Infrastructure

Dhaka’s first underground metro work begins in December 