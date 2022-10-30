Photographing the birth of a nation and its architect

Renowned French photographer Anne de Henning, who documented Bangladesh during its birth and infancy, said she found Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to be "very charismatic".

Talking about her photo of Bangabandhu's speech at the first council of Awami League in independent Bangladesh, she said it was a strong testimony to the victory of freedom over oppression.

An exhibition titled 'Witnessing History in the Making: Photographs by Anne de Henning' is being held at Guimet Museum of Asian Art in Paris. The exhibition has been produced by Samdani Art Foundation and Centre for Research and Information (CRI).

Radwan Mujib Siddiq, grandson of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and trustee of CRI made a visit to the exhibition.

He said, "There was a leader from the subcontinent who led his country to independence based on very progressive ideals. He wanted a country that was secular and equal for all. And the whole of Bangladesh got behind him, fought a war against all odds and Bangladesh emerged independent."

Radwan said Bangabandhu had a connection with the people and he could represent them the way that politicians are supposed to.

Henning said she was shocked to learn that three years after she photographed Bangabandhu, he was assassinated with most of his family members.

The exhibition is being held from 19 October, 2022 to 23 January, 2023 in partnership with Asia Now Paris Art Fair and Guimet Museum of Asian Art, according to a press release.

"The whole art world is in Paris right now and we're so honoured that this exhibition has been invited by the Guimet Museum," said Nadia Samdani MBE, President and Co-founder of Samdani Art Foundation

Reminiscing the days of Bangladesh's Liberation War, Anne De Henning said, "You just had to walk through the streets and you would see the people gearing up, poorly equipped, but they expressed such a will and determination of achieving freedom for their country that it was extremely moving."

Henning said the images at the exhibition should inspire the feeling that courage and determination can get you a long way.

The first iteration of the exhibition was held in Dhaka from 10 December, 2021 to 31 March, 2022 to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh's independence.

Henning's photographs from 1972 feature Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She captured Bangabandhu giving a speech at the first Council Meeting of Awami League after the independence of Bangladesh. "I came specifically from Calcutta to photograph the event," she said. Although at the time she favoured shooting in black and white, she chose to capture this event in colour because of the vibrant blue, white and red stripes of the shamiyana – ceremonial tent – that housed the event.