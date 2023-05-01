PM Hasina, WB chief Malpass inaugurate photo exhibition celebrating 50 years of Bangladesh-WB relation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and World Bank President David Malpass on Monday jointly inaugurated a photo exhibition marking the 50-year partnership between Bangladesh and the WB.

The exhibition at World Bank Headquarters kicked off the daylong celebration of the 50 years of relation between Bangladesh and the World Bank.

The PM went around the show and also witnessed a dance performance.

A video presentation on "Bangladesh-World Bank 50 Years of Partnership" was screened at the function.

Photo: World Bank Bangladesh Facebook page

Earlier, on her arrival at the WB headquarters in Washington DC, Sheikh Hasina was welcomed by WB Country Director for Bangladesh Abdoulaye Seck and its SAR VP Martin Raiser with a flower bouquet.

Later in the day, she is due to attend an informal interaction with the Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank, address the plenary session on "Reflection on 50 years of World Bank-Bangladesh Partnership" and attend a high-level business luncheon with the WB president, MDs and VPs.