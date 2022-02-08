People have complete trust, confidence in Search Committee to form EC: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the country's people have complete trust and confidence in the Search Committee formed to constitute a new Election Commission (EC).

"The Search Committee has been formed following constitutional procedure and proper process of law for formation of the Election Commission (EC)," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been intentionally making negative and misleading remarks about the Search Committee.

"We understand the BNP's inner ache. The BNP, which has failed miserably in the field of politics, is now involved in a failed attempt to measure the peoples' expectations on the basis of its own frustration and despair," he said.