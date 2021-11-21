The Peninsula Chittagong celebrates World Children’s Day

The Peninsula Chittagong organised a programme with underprivileged children on Sunday (21 November) to mark World Children's Day.

An art competition was organised in the hotel's Dahlia Hall, where the children got the opportunity to show their creativity through colors, said a press release.

7 to 10-year olds participated in in the competition in two groups. Winners of the competition were awarded certificates and gift Vouchers from Saint's Café.

Representatives from the British Council along with an Art Teacher from a renowned school participated in the event as guest of honor, to encourage the kids while they presented us their beautiful arts.

The Peninsula Chittagong Chairman Mahboob Ur Rahman and M Sumedha Gunawardana, general manager of the hotel were present during the prize giving programme.