Passenger held with Tk4 cr worth gold at Dhaka Airport

Members of the Customs House today detained a man and seized 6.030 kg of gold worth Tk4 crore at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Acting on a tip-off, a preventive team of Dhaka Customs House took position at different points of the airport and carried out an operation on Saudi Airlines SV 804.

Rakibul Hasan, a passenger on the plane hailing from Cumilla, was detained for his suspicious behaviour and was brought to the Green Channel.

Later, the officials seized 52 gold bars wrapped with scotch tape which were found inside of a black handbag belonging to the passenger, read a press release.

The detainee said, a man at the Saudi airport handed over the gold bars to him. Upon arriving at the Dhaka airport, someone was supposed to receive the gold bars from him.

The market value of the seized gold bars is Tk4 crore.

A criminal case has been filed against the detained passenger and he has been handed over to the Airport Police Station.

