Gold worth Tk8cr found under plane seat at Dhaka airport

The gold bars were found wrapped with grey and black scotch tape under a plane seat. Photo: Courtesy

Customs officials today (27 October) found 60 gold bars, weighing 6.96kg and worth Tk7.86 crore, from underneath the seat of a plane at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Acting on a tip off, officials of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) conducted a search on a plane of US Bangla Airlines that arrived in Dhaka from Bangkok, Thailand this afternoon, the CIID said in a press release.

During the search, two bundles wrapped with grey and black scotch tape were noticed on a life jacket placed under a seat.

The two bundles were opened in the presence of various agencies on duty at the airport and 60 pieces of gold bars were found, each piece weighing 116 grams, reads the press release.

The seized gold bars have been deposited in the warehouse at Dhaka Custom House for taking necessary legal action, it said.