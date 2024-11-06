Boarding bridge collapse at Dhaka airport damages Kuwait Airways aircraft

A boarding bridge collapse caused the door of a Kuwait Airways flight to break down at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 6 November. Photo: Collected

A boarding bridge collapsed on the Kuwait Airways aircraft early today (6 November) at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka detaching its door and causing damage to its fuselage.

The incident occurred with a Boeing 777-300 flight at around 2:20am, according to airport sources.

The flight was supposed to take off for Kuwait with 284 passengers around 2:45am. The KU-283 flight landed at Dhaka Airport at 1:30am.

The boarding bridge attached to the aircraft's door collapsed right after all passengers got down from the plane. Only the pilot and cabin crew were onboard during the incident.

According to airport sources, the weight of the passengers creates a downward pressure on a plane, which decreases when they disembark and the plane lifts slightly upward.

This boarding bridge was pressed slightly lower, which caused it to collide with the plane as it went upward when the passengers got off, causing the door to separate, they added.

Later, Kuwait Airways arranged another aircraft to arrive in Dhaka to transport the stranded passengers.

Contacted, Dhaka Airport Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam told The Business Standard, "A senior team has been formed for investigation. The door [of the aircraft] is detached, not broken."