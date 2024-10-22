Customs commissioner Enamul sent on forced retirement

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 10:49 pm

Customs commissioner Enamul sent on forced retirement

He is accused in an ACC case filed for allegedly accumulating illegal wealth worth Tk9.76 core

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 10:49 pm
Customs Commissioner Mohammad Enamul Haque. Photo: Collected
Customs Commissioner Mohammad Enamul Haque. Photo: Collected

Customs Commissioner Mohammad Enamul Haque, who has been accused of corruption, has been sent on forced retirement.

The government also suspended his pension and gratuity, said an order issued by the Internal Resource Division of the Finance Ministry today (22 August). 

The Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against him on 31 July last year, accusing him of accumulating illegal wealth worth Tk9.76 crore during his tenure as the commissioner of the Customs, Excise, and VAT Commissionerate in Sylhet. 

On 8 August, a Dhaka court issued a travel ban on Enamul Haque following an appeal filed by the anti-graft body.

Previously on 4 July, the same court ordered the confiscation of the assets belonging to the customs commissioner.

The ACC had filed a petition to confiscate Mohammad Enamul Haque's 9-storey house in Bashundhara G-Block, two flats in Banani and Kakrail, three commercial spaces in Mohammadpur and other areas of the capital, and a car parking space in Gulshan which were allegedly acquired illegally.

When contacted, Enamul Haque told The Business Standard that he was unaware of his retirement from the job. 

"My tenure lasts until 9 February, and the case against me is still in the inquiry stage," he said.

However, he declined to comment further.

Earlier, on 4 July, Enamul told TBS, "All my wealth has been acquired through legitimate means. Everything is documented in our tax file."

According to the Public Service Act, anyone can be sent on retirement without notice after completing 25 years of service.

