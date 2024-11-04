NBR plans automated system for customs bonded warehouse services

NBR Chairman Abdur Rahman Khan speaks at the launch of a training programme at NBR’s headquarters in Dhaka today. Photo: TBS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) plans to implement a fully automated system for customs bonded warehouse services, including the issuance of Utility Permission (UP) for garment accessories exporters and Utility Declaration (UD) for garment exporters, starting in January in a bid to streamline the process and ensure greater transparency.

Speaking at the launch of a training programme at NBR's headquarters at Agargaon in Dhaka today, NBR Chairman Abdur Rahman Khan said that all types of customs bond services are ready for implementation, with bond licence holders able to access these services until 31 December.

The training session, organised by the customs bond automation project, was attended by representatives from the Bangladesh Garment Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA).

BGAPMEA leaders expressed appreciation for the NBR's initiative and urged that their longstanding demands be addressed, including granting the association authority to issue utility declarations.

NBR Member Md Moazzem Hossain and BGAPMEA President Md Shahriar, among others, took part in the discussion.