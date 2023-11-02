Parliament raises maternity leave for working women to 120 days

Bangladesh

UNB
02 November, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 02:19 pm

Parliament raises maternity leave for working women to 120 days

A session inside Bangladesh Parliament. Photo: UNB
A session inside Bangladesh Parliament. Photo: UNB

Parliament on Thursday unanimously passed a legislation to increase maternity leave for working women by one week making it to 120 days.

The current maternity leave is for 112 days or 16 weeks. 

The Bangladesh Labour (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by voice vote after State Minister for Labour and Employment Munnujan Sufian moved it in the House.

Under the current system female worker can take eight weeks before the birth of a baby and eight weeks after the birth. 

Now a woman will be able to enjoy the leave at her convenient time before or after the delivery of the baby.

Besides, the condition for the formation of a trade union was eased in the amended bill.

The bill will become a law after President Mohammad Shahabuddin signs it.

After it becomes a law the formation of a trade union, signatures of 15% workers will be required in a company having over 3,000 workers and the signatures of 20% workers are needed in a company having less than 3,000 employees. 

As per the existing law, 20% signatures are required in both cases.

In the case of a group of companies, the signatures of 20% workers (instead of 30pc) will be required to form a trade union.

Under the amended law the decision of the Labour Appeal Tribunal can be challenged in the Appellate Division not in the High Court Division of the Supreme Court as the tribunal is headed by a High Court judge.

