Govt seeks to increase allowance for mothers to Tk1000

A mother feeding her child a traditional diet of Bangladesh containing mostly rice, some vegetables, pulses and a little amount of animal source foods, in this case- fish. Photo: Unicef

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has recommended increasing the monthly maternity allowance for impoverished women in rural areas to Tk1000.

At present, the mothers in those areas get Tk800 each as an allowance for combating poverty.

The committee made the recommendations at the 31st meeting held Monday (10 April) at the National Parliament presided over by Lawmaker Meher Afroz Chumki, chairperson of the committee.

Members of the committee, Lawmakers Sabnam Jahan, Lutfun Nesa Khan and Sahadara Mannan, were also present at the meeting.

At the meeting, the committee recommended the ministry take the necessary steps for allocating five sewing machines as well as five computers for each member of parliament.

It also urged the ministry to formulate different policies for working women's hostels in separate areas under Women Affairs Department.

Ministry of Women and Children Affairs additional secretary, Bangladesh Shishu Academy director general and other officials of the ministry, Joyita Foundation and secretariat were present at the meeting.