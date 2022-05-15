Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

Photo: Courtesy

One summer I went to Aarong with my friends to buy some kurtis and fatuas. That year it was so hot I could only think of wearing breezy dresses to feel comfortable.

I was choosing from countless options from the racks and in the process of scrutinising the material and colour, I ended up with some maternity clothes, without noticing the tags or the section.

It was only a lot later that I noticed the tags. But I remember I felt cosy in those clothes and did not have to compromise on looking presentable either. So, if styled right, these outfits can give you the best of both worlds.

This is also what Lamisa Tabassum thinks, designer of the maternity wear line for popular fashion house Klubhaus.

"It is not like maternity clothes can be worn only by pregnant women or new mothers. A lot of people prefer wearing loose fitted clothes; anyone can wear them to feel comfortable and fashionable," she shared with us.

Given the heat and traffic this time around the year it is crucial for new mothers to wear something that provides them with comfort, as well as style.

Lamisa said, "Expecting mothers go through a lot of bodily changes. Unlike before, women are not confined at home during this period anymore," adding, "they are working at offices or going out to meet friends and family frequently." To ensure comfort, pregnant women no longer need to wear baggy clothes. Rather they can choose something trendy and comfortable.

Unfortunately, most brands overlook maternity wear when they release new collections. Aarong is perhaps the best-known brand for maternity clothes, but there are some great alternatives, some of which have been featured here.

Klubhaus

Klubhaus has its separate maternity line and they launch new collections for expecting mothers on occasions like Eid, Puja or Pahela Baishakh as a part of their regular collections.

This year, Klubhaus has introduced collections based on summer-friendly colour palettes like lavender and parrot green.

Photo: Courtesy

These floral patterned, gathered dresses will help you to flaunt that baby bump gracefully and keep you light for Bangladesh's unpredictable weather.

But if you want to wear something more glam, take a peek at their collection they drop during Baishakh every year. It focuses more on oranges and reds, presenting vividly colourful attires for get-togethers or special occasions.

Photo: Courtesy

However, if you prefer ethnic wear, be sure to check out their kurtis and tops from the Klubhaus maternity ethnic collection.

The price of the clothes vary from Tk1,690 to Tk2,290.

Wearhouse

Expecting mothers who love to wear something out of the rulebook can go for Wearhouse.

You can try one of their funky jumpsuits instead of the same old kameezes. You can also wear one of their long dresses on vacations. What sets Wearhouse apart from other brands is the different sizes it offers and the flowy fabrics it uses.

Photo: Courtesy

If you love colours like fuchsia, bright blue, jungle green and orange, this brand is the right choice for you. Along with some earthy tones, it is also popular for their vibrant colours and unique cuts.

Even though Wearhouse does not have a significant line dedicated to mothers-to-be, they design clothes for women of all sizes and shapes.

Along with kameezes, they have jumpsuits, shrugs and long dresses. Their hand-crafted clothes are made of cotton and linen to ensure comfort for all.

Photo: Courtesy

The price ranges from Tk1,590 to Tk2,650.

Koinya

Koinya, a popular online apparel brand, is one of the few fashion labels that has a specific maternity wear range.

Koinya emphasises on utmost comfort for new mothers and thus most of their products are made of cotton.

Photo: Courtesy

The brands' maternity kameez line costs between a reasonable Tk900 to Tk1,550.

The maternity clothes have zippers at the front so mothers can breastfeed anywhere comfortably.

Koinya sells excellent products at a reasonable price, drawing inspiration from local and global traditions to ensure high quality when it comes to maternity clothes.

Photo: Courtesy

They also make beautiful, trendy and thoughtfully made maternity shirts for expecting and new mothers, which are ideal for use during summer.