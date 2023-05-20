Over 32,000 fail Chittagong University A-unit entry test

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 May, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 02:39 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A total of 32,594 candidates failed the University of Chittagong's A-unit (Science) admission test for the 2022-23 academic year, failing to secure a minimum of 40 marks.

59,502 candidates participated in the exam against 1221 seats, where 55% failed to qualify.

"Out of 59,502 candidates, 26,908 passed the examination," A-unit admission test management committee joint coordinator and engineering faculty dean Rashed Mustafa confirmed the information.

"The pass rate is 45.22%," he said.

The A unit admission test for the science faculty was held in two days on 16 and 17 May.

According to the university, two institutes and 18 departments of the faculties of Science, Biology, Engineering and Marine Science and Fisheries are under the A-unit.

The examination consists of a 100-mark test on Bangla, English, and a choice of three subjects from Mathematics, Chemistry, Physical Science, or Biology. A total of 120 marks is calculated by adding 20 more marks from the candidates' GPA.

For every incorrect answer, 0.25 is deducted. Notably, the exam did not include a written part.

 

