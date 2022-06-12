Opposition slams amnesty to bringing back black money

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 11:06 pm

Related News

Opposition slams amnesty to bringing back black money

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 11:06 pm
Opposition slams amnesty to bringing back black money

Opposition parliamentarians on the first day of the budget debate in the Jatiya Sangsad criticised the government's amnesty to bring back black money from abroad. 

Jatiya Party's Shamim Haider Patwary vehemently opposed the impunity to bringing back laundered money.

Through corruption and robbing banks, some people earned money and siphoned off the money abroad, he said. 

"Will no legal action be taken against them? There are specific allegations and criminal cases against some of them. They should not be allowed to enjoy this privilege," he added.

Govt for amnesty to bring back laundered money 

Pir Fazlur Rahman, another Jatiya Party lawmaker, said if there was an opportunity in the budget for money launderers to enjoy impunity, then these "thieves" would become the top taxpayers.

"I do not support it. Legal action should be taken against those who have laundered money, those who have embezzled money illegally and smuggled abroad. If not, there is no need for money laundering law in Bangladesh," he said.

Criticising the government for taking more loans, he also said that was why the purchasing power of people had not increased despite so much development in the country. 

Mukabbir Khan of Gonoforum demanded that like the war crime tribunal, a special tribunal be set up to prosecute money launderers and corrupt people.

Don’t object to amnesty for bringing back laundered money: Finance minister

He said if the highest punishment could be ensured by arresting a big corrupt person in the country, then corruption in the country would be reduced by 50 per cent in one day.

However, mentioning people's queue at the trucks of TCB, BNP's Rumeen Farhana said the budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 had not improved the living standards of the people.

She also said though it was supposed to increase the number of ministries and departments to 27 in the supplementary budget, only 58 per cent ADP had been implemented in the first 11 months of the current financial year.

Although the budget for the health care department had increased, only 41 per cent of the allocation had been spent in the first 11 months, she added.

Economy / Top News / Budget

laundered money / Budget 2022-23

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When it comes to colour code, Zubaida loves to experiment with the diversity of colour palettes. Photo: Courtesy

Zubaida Faiza Clothing: Where royalty meets contemporary fashion

11h | Mode
Jewellery: 6 Yards Story. Photos: Courtesy

Your guide to choosing the best jewellery for your outfit

11h | Mode
Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

Bangladesh finally committed to eliminating child labour. But can we actually do it?

14h | Panorama
With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Post budget: Middle class spending to increase in these sectors

Post budget: Middle class spending to increase in these sectors

1h | Videos
Canadian student buys jersey commemorating Messi's 500th goal

Canadian student buys jersey commemorating Messi's 500th goal

2h | Videos
How Russia imposing regional rule in Ukraine

How Russia imposing regional rule in Ukraine

3h | Videos
IMED officials earning money through various tricks

IMED officials earning money through various tricks

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

3
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?